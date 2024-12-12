JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.27.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 11.0 %

Adobe stock opened at $489.55 on Thursday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.57 and a 200-day moving average of $523.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,069,669. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 55,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Adobe by 982.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,919,000 after buying an additional 491,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.