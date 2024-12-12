JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

LVTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,744. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.43. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Further Reading

