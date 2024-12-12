John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

Equities researchers at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock remained flat at $125.01 during trading on Thursday. 5,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 192.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

