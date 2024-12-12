Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $888,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

