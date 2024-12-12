Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,325.48 ($16.91) and last traded at GBX 1,335 ($17.03). 180,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 33,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,357.50 ($17.32).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £159.73 million and a P/E ratio of -31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,335 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,335.

About Jupiter US Smaller Companies

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

