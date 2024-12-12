Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.78.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Insider Activity at BILL

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.61 and a beta of 1.72. BILL has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This trade represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in BILL by 612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 26.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,471 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.