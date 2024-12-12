KeyCorp Upgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to “Strong-Buy”

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. UBS Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,899.25. This represents a 15.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,178. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 74.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Primoris Services by 112.9% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Primoris Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

