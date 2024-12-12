Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41. 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Klépierre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Klépierre Stock Performance

Klépierre Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77.

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

