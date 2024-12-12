Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 6199197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

