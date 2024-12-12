KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 1,054.8% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:KWE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.47. KWESST Micro Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of KWESST Micro Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

