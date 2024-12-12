Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

LDSCY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 4,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $10.05.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

