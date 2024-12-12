Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $15.19 on Monday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $469.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $2,012,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 107,966 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth approximately $786,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

