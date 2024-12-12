LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 1,093,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,478,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

LendingClub Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 2.02.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $326,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,579.55. This represents a 19.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Morris sold 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,077.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,073,100. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

