LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CTO Purchases $144,712.50 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) CTO Scott V. Totman purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.59 per share, with a total value of $144,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,029.28. This trade represents a 25.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth $3,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 118.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

