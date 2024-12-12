Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $181.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $210.00.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.76.

LEN stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 143,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,057. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar has a 12 month low of $139.68 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.05.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $2,543,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

