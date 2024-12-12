Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $543.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $602.00 to $543.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.29.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $504.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $557.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

