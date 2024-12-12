Lombard Staked BTC Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Billion (LBTC)

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. Lombard Staked BTC has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $1.72 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lombard Staked BTC has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be purchased for $100,763.33 or 0.99300330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,079.62 or 0.99612029 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100,412.25 or 0.98954347 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lombard Staked BTC Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 13,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official website is www.lombard.finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 13,490.20523146. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 100,824.14310271 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,437,908.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

