Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-$241 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.54 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.740 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.26 million, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,200.78. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

