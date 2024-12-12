Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $301.00 to $304.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.15. 977,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,796. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.80. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.08 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,100 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after acquiring an additional 645,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 170.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,178,000 after acquiring an additional 463,645 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

