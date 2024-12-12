LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $378.00 at Barclays

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $311.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.42.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $330.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.15. LPL Financial has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $332.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

