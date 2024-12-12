MAGA Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. MAGA has a market cap of $33.83 million and $13.27 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAGA has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One MAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101,666.22 or 1.00024837 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,899.17 or 0.99270179 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.0000835 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $13,112,151.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

