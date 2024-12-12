Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 69,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 70.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Magna International by 84.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion increased its stake in Magna International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Magna International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

