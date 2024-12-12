Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

