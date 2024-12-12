Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 239.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,293,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the second quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($20.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CART. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 8,345 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,235,440. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $921,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,047,510.42. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

