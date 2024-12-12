Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
MPX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 29,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,826. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.22.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
