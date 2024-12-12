Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 85.31 ($1.09), with a volume of 70500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.10).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.50.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

