Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matrix Service stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

