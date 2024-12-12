McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.81. 251,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 63,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.
The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.58.
McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 EPS for the current year.
McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.
