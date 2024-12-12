McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,230 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Berry Co. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.88.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

