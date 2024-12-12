McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 331 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 80.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director Frank J. Palermo, Jr. sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $215,272.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,009.03. The trade was a 17.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $43.29 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

