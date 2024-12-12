McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 835,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 120,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 6.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

GNL stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.02%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

