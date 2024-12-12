Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Head to Head Contrast

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medexus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Medexus Pharmaceuticals and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medexus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medexus Pharmaceuticals and MariMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medexus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MariMed $148.60 million 0.35 -$16.03 million ($0.03) -4.50

Medexus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed.

Summary

MariMed beats Medexus Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

