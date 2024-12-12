Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.95 and last traded at C$12.88. Approximately 10,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.

Melcor Developments Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$392.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.49.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.