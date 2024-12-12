Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $105.52 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $339.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,705.22. This trade represents a 64.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,306.05. This represents a 27.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.