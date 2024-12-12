Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Metagenomi stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Metagenomi by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Metagenomi by 209.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92,468 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Metagenomi by 3.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

