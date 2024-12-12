Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 15,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 69,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Metallis Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

