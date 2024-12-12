Meter Governance One Day Volume Reaches $144,184.39 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $21.13 million and $144,184.39 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,748,594 coins and its circulating supply is 27,400,871 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,742,017 with 27,396,547 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.77383358 USD and is up 10.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $130,579.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

