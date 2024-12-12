Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the November 15th total of 24,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 164,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microvast by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microvast by 569.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
