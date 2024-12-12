Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the November 15th total of 24,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.

MVST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $408.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.52. Microvast has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 164,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microvast by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microvast by 569.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

