Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells $41,304.96 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $41,304.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,684.88. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $420.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 128,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,418 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 259.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 766,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 553,379 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 738,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

