MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 10,033 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 809,315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $23,275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $190.41 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

