MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYI opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

