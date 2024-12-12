MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,331 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 87,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FITB opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

