Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 419,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,829. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.43. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.