monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.81.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get monday.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MNDY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.78 and a 200-day moving average of $257.74.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.