MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Thomas Bull Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $297.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.42 and its 200-day moving average is $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.08.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

