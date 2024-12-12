MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $325.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MDB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.08.

MDB opened at $295.00 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,849. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $52,131,000. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,960,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

