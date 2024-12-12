Monterey Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Stock Price Down 51.1% – Here’s What Happened

Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 51.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

About Monterey Capital Acquisition

Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on acquiring, merging with, engaging in capital stock exchange with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, engaging in contractual arrangements, or engaging in any other similar business combination with a single operating entity, or one or more related or unrelated operating entities operating in any sector.

