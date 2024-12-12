Morgan Stanley Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $7.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULCC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

Frontier Group stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,397. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at $204,210. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,768 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 453,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 269,221 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

