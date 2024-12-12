Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.00 and last traded at C$18.04. Approximately 21,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 28,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.