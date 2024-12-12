Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.00 and last traded at C$18.04. Approximately 21,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 28,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.22.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$670.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

