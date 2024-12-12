Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $511,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $792,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.48 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

